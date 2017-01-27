Сотрудники зоопарков США решили выяснить, у кого самые милые обитатели
Недавно сотрудники американских зоопарков устроили в Интернете флешмоб, который называют «доброй конкуренцией». Они поочередно публикуют в своих аккаунтах в твиттере фотографии самых, по их мнению, милых обитателей и пытаются выяснить, кто же лучше.
Началось все с публикации в твиттере Смитсоновского национального зоопарка о рождении серого детеныша тюленя
We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk— National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017
На публикацию отреагировал аквариум Вирджинии, представив свою комбинацию животных с подписью «Ваш ход»
@SarahJanetHill #challengeaccepted We see @NationalZoo 's seal pup, and raise an otter/osprey combo. pic.twitter.com/D9zDWXxuDb— Virginia Aquarium (@VAAquarium) January 25, 2017
И тут понеслось! В соревнование включились другие зоопарки, хвастаясь своими самыми милыми обитателями
It's not a competition, but ... #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/bhZkbvetT4— Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) January 25, 2017
.@BronxZoo @sfzoo @ZooATL @phillyzoo @VAAquarium @zoomiami @VLMuseum #cuteanimaltweetoff Throwing our spotted sisters into the mix. ?? pic.twitter.com/WGfKBWDmR5— San Diego Zoo Safari (@sdzsafaripark) January 25, 2017
Our river #otters don't want to be left out of the #CuteAnimalTweetOff! pic.twitter.com/9WfXmsEtCt— Seattle Aquarium (@SeattleAquarium) January 25, 2017
The #CuteAnimalTweetOff is just what the doctor ordered for #HumpDay! Thanks for all the cuteness fellow Zoo friends! pic.twitter.com/q83fr9aZ9J— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) January 26, 2017
We're just gonna make your dreams a little bit sweeter tonight. ??#cuteanimaltweetoff @NationalZoo @VAAquarium @mashable pic.twitter.com/F35lncuTYM— Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 26, 2017
Ok no one gets to drop the mic before they see the most adorable baby rhino...ever. ❤?? #cuteanimaltweetoff pic.twitter.com/tHscpDwy9Y— Fresno Chaffee Zoo (@FresnoZoo) January 26, 2017
DID SOMEBODY SAY #CUTEANIMALTWEETOFF pic.twitter.com/9jiijLsR9A— Los Angeles Zoo (@LAZoo) January 25, 2017
#CuteAnimalTweetOff throwback to the cutest cloudy bellies! #cloudedleopards #savingspecies #endangered pic.twitter.com/ksxX5vH4t1— Point Defiance Zoo (@PtDefianceZoo) January 25, 2017
Mum Maggie gives her little girl a morning wash #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/BYy4mVLh1l— Banham Zoo (@banhamzoo) January 26, 2017
#cuteanimaltweetoff is ON @SarahJanetHill @VLMuseum @BronxZoo @sandiegozoo @sfzoo @phillyzoo @PhoenixZoo! U @LionCountry? Pic: J Budell pic.twitter.com/GWjjIOsqYJ— Zoo Miami (@zoomiami) January 25, 2017
How cute is this little balloonfish? Find him in our Tropical Gallery smiling away! ??? #AquariumOfThePacific #CuteAnimalTweetOff pic.twitter.com/qM9al7w3ur— Aquarium of Pacific (@AquariumPacific) January 25, 2017
ICYMI: We took part in a pretty epic #cuteanimaltweetoff on Twitter yesterday! Go check it out! https://t.co/YR0J5kMfaJ #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/OMEM6BRFS4— Zoo Atlanta (@ZooATL) January 26, 2017
A little late to the #cuteanimaltweetoff...was too busy being cute. #Rialto #micdrop @MontereyAq @SeattleAquarium @orcoastaquarium pic.twitter.com/yRMsV4Ct3O— Vancouver Aquarium (@vanaqua) January 26, 2017
Even when they're sleeping, red-ruffed lemurs are pretty darn cute. See for yourself in Madagascar! pic.twitter.com/JBYt4HTf7t— Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) December 15, 2016
It's a boy!— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) December 31, 2016
A huge welcome to our new Rothschild's giraffe. pic.twitter.com/RmQDCgAVNL
There's a #cuteanimaltweetoff going down...— Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) January 26, 2017
Our red panda ends it here! *drops mic* pic.twitter.com/whcYxHo1I0
«Добрая конкуренция» продолжается уже по всему миру. Все больше зоопарков присоединяются, публикуя своих любимых обитателей под хэштегом #cuteanimaltweetoff в твиттере. А кто по вашему мнению самый милый из участников?
