Сотрудники зоопарков США решили выяснить, у кого самые милые обитатели

Недавно сотрудники американских зоопарков устроили в Интернете флешмоб, который называют «доброй конкуренцией». Они поочередно публикуют в своих аккаунтах в твиттере фотографии самых, по их мнению, милых обитателей и пытаются выяснить, кто же лучше.

AdMe.ru просто не смог пройти мимо такого милого состязания и делится с вами фотографиями его участников.

Началось все с публикации в твиттере Смитсоновского национального зоопарка о рождении серого детеныша тюленя

На публикацию отреагировал аквариум Вирджинии, представив свою комбинацию животных с подписью «Ваш ход»

И тут понеслось! В соревнование включились другие зоопарки, хвастаясь своими самыми милыми обитателями

«Добрая конкуренция» продолжается уже по всему миру. Все больше зоопарков присоединяются, публикуя своих любимых обитателей под хэштегом #cuteanimaltweetoff в твиттере. А кто по вашему мнению самый милый из участников?

Фото на превью ReidParkZoo, ZooATL
По материалам twitter

Вот с этих постов надо начинать новый день

