18 людей, добротой которых можно лечить душевные раны

Woke up this morning to find out that @michaelsheen paying my Fall 2019 tuition for @UTRTF @utgradschool was not just a wild dream! 🥰 @neilhimself cast an actual earth angel to play Aziraphale, y’all. #GoodOmens #HookEm #ThankYouSoMuch #IWasSoScared #LifeOfAGradStudent pic.twitter.com/ESIAALCwKZ